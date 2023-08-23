Collina and Beelbangera residents are being advised of a large pile burn this Sunday as the MIA RFS begins burn-off activities in the lead up to the bushfire danger period.
Residents and landholders are being encouraged to contact the RFS if they have any piles on their property they would like the RFS to handle in the lead up to October 1.
Depending on weather, brigades will be burning citrus tree piles in the Citrus and Rifle Range Road are, commencing from 8.00am, August 27.
A second burn in the same location is planned for the coming weeks.
Notices regarding smoke have been sent to residents, with hopes predictions of little wind will come to fruition to minimise effects to Beelbangera, Collina and the nearby airport.
"We're hoping to get the first burns wrapped that day to avoid a predicted wind change on Monday. Everything is dependent on weather," MIA district operations officer, Shane Smith said.
Another burn is also planned early next month in the vicinity of Wakaden Street and Clifton Blvd, as well as future burning of grass and foliage around Scenic Hill.
The NSW RFS is urging landholders and managers in Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera areas to ensure they have undertaken preparations before the upcoming bush fire danger period.
"Now is the time to conduct any pile burns on properties before things heat up. Fire permits are required and fire services need to know about intentions to burn," Mr Smith said.
Residents should notify the RFS and their neighbors 24 hours before lighting through the online portal at rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or by contacting the MIA District RFS on 02 6966 7800
Fire permits are required during the bush fire danger period between October 1 and March 31 and can be obtained from a Fire Control Centre or FRNSW fire station.
Landholders are encouraged to proactively reduce fuel loads on their property while ensuring burns are conducted safely and legally.
Those requiring any advice or assistance in conducting burns should contact the MIA District office on 02 6966 7800.
