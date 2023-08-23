After a combined 12 years of service, the Griffith Community Centre has bid farewell to its faithful coordinator Peta Dummett.
Ms Dummett has spent the past three years in her role, returning to the position in 2020 after 11 years with Griffith City Council. Prior to this, she spent nine years at the centre and was a major influence in its formation.
In addition, she spent nearly a decade as a coordinator at the Griffith Neighbourhood Watch, and has tirelessly given back to the community through many other endeavors.
Celebrating her retirement from the role with friends and colleagues over lunch at the Griffith Exies on Tuesday, Ms Dummett reflected on her experience.
"It really was a fantastic opportunity to work with the community, meeting the needs of people through the setting up of the centre which has grown to become a crucial hub in Griffith," Ms Dummett said.
"The highlights for me have been identifying gaps in the community and filling them the best we can, as well as creating social groups, ensuring people are treated with respect and creating an inviting hub for them to return to again and again.
"Working there was a positive experience that saw me gain a wealth of knowledge that I otherwise wouldn't have had.
"I will miss those connections and working with the many people I've gotten to know over the years. The decision to step back was a tough one but I want to spend more quality time with family.
"I truly wish the best to whoever takes up the reigns and they can rest assured I'll always be around to assist them through that journey," she said.
Among those who came out to enjoy the farewell lunch at the Exies, Calvary women's wellness and recovery program counsellor, Bronwyn Buller and support officer from NSW multicultural disability advocacy association, Soheil Derakhshan, paid special tribute to Ms Dummett's work
"It's sad to see Peta go because she is such an asset, bringing everything together. I think she will be greatly missed, more than many might realise," Ms Buller said.
"She has been a terrific resource for us and her interaction has been wonderful, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge. I wish her all the best," Mr Derakhshan said.
Fellow Community Centre board member and friend, Meryl Barraclough said Ms Dummett was instrumental both during the time it was located on Benerembah Street before it's new home was founded on Olympic Street.
"She's done an incredible job and I know her client-base will miss her dearly. She's one of a kind, simply irreplaceable," Ms Barraclough said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
