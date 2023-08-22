Griffith's St Alban's Cathedral will mark a century of worship since the laying of the first foundation stone in 1923.
Celebrations will commence on September 29 with a Choral Evansong with the Mater Chorale from 6pm followed by light refreshments in the hall.
The Parish turned 100 in 2020 but COVID-19 halted any opportunity to celebrate that milestone.
Plans are now in full swing to highlight the cathedral's history and importance to communities, both past and present.
"In 1923 money was raised to pay for the first priest at the church and the laying of the first foundation stone marked the construction of the first rectory on the grounds," Reverend Frederik Le Mes Urier said.
"This comprised of a large central room with bedrooms off to each side. It was this main room where worship was conducted each Sunday, along with weddings, baptisms and more.
"The church hall was built several years later and followed by the main church which was officially named a cathedral in the 1980s. Among those we hope to have in our midst will be Father John Gibson who was the first to preside there when it became a cathedral.
"We are also looking forward to having other priests, both inside and outside the Diocese, and members from other churches. In that sense it will certainly be an ecumenical event," he said.
Father Urier promises the Friday night choral event to be a particular highlight.
"It is my main recommendation," he said. "It will be a celebration of beautiful music. The choir will be coming from Sydney and I have heard them in the past. They are absolutely magnificent."
Father Urier has served as assistant priest at St Alban's for three years, originating from the Netherlands prior to practising in Hobart before Griffith.
He said it is a great privilege to be assisting with the planning of the event.
"We have this amazing building and a beautiful community we take care of. The thing about a place like this is it's a spiritual home not just to those of the Anglican faith but everyone in Griffith. The door is always open and it's a privilege to work with them."
A Jubilee High Tea and historic display will take place from 2pm until 4pm on Saturday September 30 and a Jubilee Choral Eucharist with The Mater Chorale will be held during mass the following morning.
All are welcome to attend the free celebrations, with RSVP's needed for the high tea which can be emailed to cathedral@anglicanriverina.com
