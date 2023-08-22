The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Griffiths St Albans Cathedral prepares to mark century milestone

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 23 2023 - 11:24am, first published August 22 2023 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reverend Frederik Le Mes Urier is welcoming the community to help celebrate 100 years of Griffith's St Alban's Cathedral next month. Picture by Allan Wilson.
Reverend Frederik Le Mes Urier is welcoming the community to help celebrate 100 years of Griffith's St Alban's Cathedral next month. Picture by Allan Wilson.

Griffith's St Alban's Cathedral will mark a century of worship since the laying of the first foundation stone in 1923.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.