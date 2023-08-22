Amidst all the anticipation and excitement that the Matilda's have been creating these past few months, the coaches and staff at the Griffith and District Women's Soccer Academy have been creating their own form of passion.
For the last fifteen years or so, women's soccer has been an integral part of the local soccer Academy and this year has been as good a year as any of them.
The Academy has fielded three high quality squads at Under 12's, Under 13's and Under 14's levels who have been competing in venues across country NSW.
Two of the teams, the Under 13's and the Under 14's have been producing high quality football for many years and the Academy has decided to, this year, pit the two teams against each other to decide which of the two could claim to be the Griffith Academy Junior Girls Champions.
Being champions would never be enough for these fierce competitors, so it was agreed to give them something more to fight for then just the glory.
Il Corso Café and Bertoldo's Bakery came together to provide a reward and what better reward could a young woman hope to fight for than Pizza, Chips and Orange Crush from Il Corso Café and a massive Ice-Cream cake made from Bertoldo's Bakery Gelato.
So while the Matilda's have been fighting for the world cup, our own prospective Matilda's have been battling it out for their own form of glory in a contest that was to be held over three games.
The first leg was held on June 18, and the under 14's, guided by their wily manger, Anthony Agresta took it by 2 goals to nil. The second clash, on August 13, was won by the Under 13's by 4 goals to nil. It's currently 1 game each so the next time will be the decider.
Both coaches have been hard at it preparing for the decider, Anthony Agresta a former Hanwood First Grade champion has all playing knowledge and experience but he will be up against one of the Academy's most successful junior and the most successful Wagga Association Women's senior coaches in Anthony Zuccato.
The decider is to be held on Monday evening, 6.00pm start at Hanwood Oval.
