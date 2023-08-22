The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith and District Women's Soccer Academy under 13s and 14s battle for bragging rights

By Peter Bertoldo
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amidst all the anticipation and excitement that the Matilda's have been creating these past few months, the coaches and staff at the Griffith and District Women's Soccer Academy have been creating their own form of passion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.