The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

The Griffith Swans will have four of five grades in action this weekend's Riverina Football Netball League Qualifying finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Swans will have four of their five sides in qualifying finals this weekend after a strong regular season on the netball court came to a close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.