The Griffith Swans will have four of their five sides in qualifying finals this weekend after a strong regular season on the netball court came to a close.
A Grade finished in third after coming away with a 49-31 win over Wagga Tigers and will head to Narrandera on Saturday to take on Coolamon.
It was a second-place finish for the A Reserve side after they came away with a 26-goal win over the Tigers, and they will take on Tuvery Park in the qualifying final.
B Grade will look to replicate their performance against the Tigers last weekend when they came away with a 44-38 victory when the two sides face off once again in Narrandera on Saturday.
The under-17s will be looking to get some revenge after falling to the Wagga side after they fell to a three-goal defeat and won't have to wait long for a shot at redemption when they face off in the qualifying final.
C Grade will have the weekend off after completing their undefeated season with a 46-30 win over the Tigers.
They will await either Coolamon or the Tigers.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
