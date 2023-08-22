Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) is broadening its presence with the opening of a new hub in Banna Avenue.
A hugely successful and important facility to both Griffith and surrounding communities, GPSO will open the new space next month to serve as an additional outlet for GPSO's participants and staff.
Located at 364-366 Banna Avenue, the newly renovated area features multiple offices, a wheelchair accessible bathroom, change facilities, recreational areas and a private meeting room.
The hub also allows space for participants to showcase the various goods made across hospitality and woodwork programs.
"This is also an expansion of our facility - one of our key aspirations is to continually broaden our reach," general manager Roy Catanzariti said.
"Everything we do is 100 per cent for our participants. We want to ensure they can get the best we can possibly offer.
"The dynamic and accessible space caters to all participant's care needs and aligns with our mission of delivering individualised support to help their person-centred goals. Through individualised or group support, this space offers a warm, inviting and accessible environment to learn and grow.
"It will also complement our existing facilities in Leeton and Yoogali."
The project comes shortly after GPSO completed construction of five supported living homes at the Yoogali site.
"I think it's incredibly important we offer as many opportunities as possible. Participants enjoy the amenities and company of each other and that's what this is all about," Mr Catanzariti said.
"To meet the community's demand for disability support, GPSO have plans to expand next to the existing Yoogali facility and continue to offer various accommodation options for people living with disability in Griffith and surrounds.
"It's a privilege to be a part of the GPSO community. We are so passionate about helping our participants and I think we have an incredibly bright future ahead," Mr Catanzariti said.
The facility's opening is set for September 15 between 10am and 1pm, with all community members welcome to visit.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
