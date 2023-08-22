The Area News
Griffith Post School Options expands to Griffith with new state-of-the-art hub

By Allan Wilson
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:39pm
Griffith Post School Options (GPSO) is broadening its presence with the opening of a new hub in Banna Avenue.

