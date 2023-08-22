The Black and Whites picked up the win they needed in the final round to ensure they would hold onto their second place heading into the League Tag finals.
After a back-and-forth start to the match, Ash Penrith was able to score twice before halftime to see the Panthers leading 8-0 at the break.
Penrith completed her hat trick early in the second half and scored a fourth nine minutes later as the Black and Whites looked to wrap up the game early.
Savera Taniuvasa and Leilah-Jane Little scored twice in quick succession before Penrith completed a strong performance with a fifth try as the Panthers head into finals with a 36-0 victory.
Black and Whites coach Shailyn Williams was happy to see her side's response after the draw against Hay.
"Travelling to Hay last week probably didn't do us any favours, but heading into today, we knew that we had to pick it up," she said.
"Our attack really flowed today (Sunday), and that comes building off the strong defence. It was the last round, and we needed to hit now, and I think we have timed it right."
Williams felt that her side showed the desire needed to make sure they stayed in the top three.
"Over the years, we have never really been in that position," she said. "It was good that the girls were hungry because they knew they had to fight for it. The girls really dug deep today and really played their roles."
Elsewhere, West Wyalong were able to complete their undefeated regular season after coming away with a 16-6 win over TLU Sharks.
Caitlin Kelly, Emma Bayley and Olivia Nicholson crossed for the Mallee Chicks, while Mackenna Clarke scored the only points for the Sharks.
Leeton was able to hold onto third position after coming away with a mercy-rule victory in the local derby against Yanco-Wamoon.
Jamie Taylor, Taylah Axtill and Mary Jackson scored doubles for the Greens as they were able to come away with a 60-0 victory.
In a preview of this weekend's elimination final, Yenda was able to come away with an 18-6 win over Hay thanks to tries to Kayla Panazzolo, Dylan Javens and Jenna Richards. Karly Fisher scored the only try for the Magpies.
