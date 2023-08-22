Griffith mum who won negligence case urges women to seek advice

A mother left psychologically scarred after having her placenta pulled out without pain relief at a Riverina hospital has urged other women who have endured birth trauma to seek legal advice.
The woman, who successfully sued the Murrumbidgee Local Health District and reached an out-of-court settlement in the matter, said she developed a severe psychological injury after her son was delivered naturally at Griffith Base Hospital in 2017.
The mum, who asked not to be named, engaged Slater and Gordon solicitors to act on her behalf and the law firm is now offering free advice to others who may have been affected by birthing trauma, ahead of a NSW parliamentary inquiry into the issue.
The inquiry is due to hold a hearing in Wagga - at a time to be determined after the initial date was pushed back due to more than 4000 submissions being lodged to the committee overseeing the probe.
Slater and Gordon Lawyers staff will visit Wagga in September to consult with women who say they were traumatised by their experience giving birth in the region.
Senior associate Anna Hansen, one of the visiting lawyers, said it was important women who feel they have suffered from inadequate care know their rights.
"Slater and Gordon is a firm with a history of dedication to equity, and healthcare outcomes," she said.
"I think that's particularly important in regional hospitals, where sometimes the public health system does fail patients.
"It's vital for people in MLHD to be aware of their legal rights.
"Some of them have suffered traumatic injuries during childbirth, and we want those patients to know they have the option to seek legal recourse, or at least take advice about what their legal options might be."
Slater and Gordon Lawyers represented the woman in a medical negligence claim against the MLHD.
READ MORE
The woman experienced complications during labour and, when the umbilical cord snapped, she was told the doctor would have to manually remove the placenta to prevent an infection.
An obstetric registrar then reached inside her to pull the placenta out, without offering any pain relief.
"The doctor inserted her forearm inside me, and I could feel her grabbing and tugging as I was screaming at her to stop and that it was too painful," the woman said.
"The midwife beside me was telling me I was doing a good job and put the gas on my face and told me to take deep breaths of it to prepare for them trying again, but the only thing the gas did was make me feel sick and dizzy.
"Once again, the doctor then inserted her forearm and was roughly trying to grab the placenta, saying she could feel it but couldn't grab it. I was screaming at her to stop. She looked quite frustrated and stopped momentarily.
"The last time, I was trying to slide my way up the bed as I was screaming and hysterically crying at her and trying to kick her to get her arm out. This resulted in her moving towards me and putting her arm in harder until she finally tore the placenta out of my uterus."
Slater and Gordon said the woman developed PTSD, anxiety and a mood adjustment disorder. She also lost all trust in the medical profession.
During the proceedings, expert witnesses claimed it was inappropriate for such a painful procedure to be carried out without adequate pain relief.
An out-of-court settlement was ultimately reached between the parties, which the woman said had enabled her to receive counselling and medical treatment for the trauma she experienced.
"I encourage all women in the district who have experienced a birth trauma to get legal advice if they are injured during birth or believe a health practitioner has not acted appropriately," she said.
"I am still medicated for this and I believe this is something that will forever be a part of my life. I can no longer be intimate or even have an internal examination by a doctor without pain and emotionally crumbling.
"I hope the other women that have experienced something similar are compensated. I also hope that the obstetric violence stops and women are treated with dignity and don't lose the most precious time of their life due to another person's negligence."
Slater and Gordon's Wagga visit follows the announcement of a state government inquiry into birthing trauma, chaired by Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst.
The inquiry was prompted by dozens of complaints lodged by the Maternity Consumer Network about birthing trauma experienced at Wagga Base Hospital.
The 150 publicly-available submissions published so far on the inquiry's website are just a drop in the ocean of "unprecedented" feedback, with more than 4000 responses received.
The committee said there would be a delay in the publication of the documents online due to the high volume of submissions.
While most of the submissions do not mention a specific hospital or health district, at least 10 directly mention MLHD hospitals, including Wagga, Tumut and Griffith.
A NSW Health spokesperson last week said it welcomes the inquiry and planned to make a submission, and the department will have a presence at the inquiry hearing when it is held in Wagga.
"NSW Health is planning to make a submission to the inquiry to provide an overview of the systems in place to support the provision of safe maternity care in NSW. It also outlines NSW Health's commitment to support the provision of culturally respectful, evidence-based and equitable maternity care," they said.
NSW Health has already heard from more than 18,000 members of the community, consumers and clinicians for its blueprint for action on maternity care in the state, they said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.