Hanwood is now just one win away from completing a perfect regular season after coming away with an 8-0 win over Young at Hanwood Oval.
The home side was able to get the scoring underway early, with Beth Piva able to find the back of the net after just 12 minutes, while Johane Oberholzer doubled the advantage just four minutes later.
While having chances, the Hanwood side weren't able to extend their advantage before halftime.
They didn't take long to find the back of the net in the second half, as Airlee Savage scored twice in the space of two minutes just after halftime.
An own goal extended the lead further before Savage was able to complete her hat trick.
The most popular goal of the game came with 12 minutes to go when Brianna Upcroft made the most of being moved forward to score just her second goal of her first-grade career.
Coach Anthony Zuccato said it was well deserved for her work rate.
"She scored one in the first year we went to Wagga, but this is her first one since then," he said.
"It's a long time between drinks, but for a left full-back, she has been putting in the hard yards and creates plenty of opportunities, but those runs offer a tight angle to get a shot away."
Piva completed the route with her second with six minutes to go and secure Hanwood's 14th straight win.
The most pleasing part of the victory for Zuccato was the fact his side were able to secure a second straight clean sheet.
