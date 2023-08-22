The Area News
Hanwood take down Young Lions in Leonard Cup

By Liam Warren
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:35am
Brianna Upcroft scored just her second Leonard Cup goal in Hanwood's five years in the competition as they picked up their 14th straight win. Picture by Liam Warren
Hanwood is now just one win away from completing a perfect regular season after coming away with an 8-0 win over Young at Hanwood Oval.

