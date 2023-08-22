Break and enters in the fore of investigations

Officers are investigating a break and enter at the Griffith Golf Pro shop last week.
Police say at 1.40am on August 18, an offender smashed a glass access door at the shop which triggered an alarm.
It's believed no items were stolen, with the individual fleeing shortly after the alarm sounded.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.
Meanwhile in other police news, a 19-year-old man will face court for alleged drink-driving at the weekend.
Police say the red p-plater was stopped on Crossing Street, Griffith around 11.15pm on August 19 for a random breath test which returned a positive reading.
He was taken to Griffith Police Station for a secondary test which returned a special range PCA result of 0.027.
The driver's license was suspended and he will appear before the Griffith Local Court on September 27.
Finally, police are once again asking residents to ensure valuables are removed from vehicles after two cars were broken into earlier this month.
Police say in the early hours of August 13, several items were taken from two vehicles in Kookora and Ulong Streets.
Officers are again reminding people to ensure valuables are moved from cars and that they are locked, even when parked at residential addresses.
Anyone with information should contact Griffith police or Crime Stoppers.
