Investigations underway into Golf Pro Shop break and enter

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 22 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:07am
Break and enters in the fore of investigations
Officers are investigating a break and enter at the Griffith Golf Pro shop last week.

