The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is shining a light on mental health services this month.
How often do we hear comments such as 'I don't know where to go for help' or 'We have no mental health services in town'?
It can be hard to know where to get the mental health care that can help; however, be reassured that there are a range of options available for people who are seeking support for all types of mental health concerns.
The vast majority of people with mental health, drug or alcohol conditions do not need treatment in a hospital.
That is why the MLHD is progressing a model of care for Mental Health Short Stays for consumers over 16 years in the re-development of Griffith Base Hospital.
READ MORE
This service will offer short term care for up to three days for consumers who would benefit from a brief admission for the purpose of respite or support during a situational crisis.
For those who require an acute mental health admission, the mental health inpatient unit at Wagga is available.
Where possible, care for mental health is given in the community setting. There is a wide range of mental health, drug and alcohol services available in and around Griffith which are funded by both state and Commonwealth organisations.
More detailed information is available in the Griffith Mental Health Guide and the Murrumbidgee Mental Health Drug and Alcohol Service Guide which can be found at www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au/our-servivces/mental-health-services or contact LHAC Chairwoman Margaret King on 0409 815 901 to obtain a copy.
