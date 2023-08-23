The Area News
Home/Community/Community News

Griffith LHAC shining light on mental health care options

By Margaret King
August 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith LHAC chairwoman Margaret King
Griffith LHAC chairwoman Margaret King

The Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee is shining a light on mental health services this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.