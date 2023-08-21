Youngsters, residents and community organisations partnered to beautify the Bromley Road area, near the newly completed Southern Industrial Link, with greenery earlier this month.
The endeavor was part of a belated National Tree Day event on Saturday August 12 which saw staff from Owen Toyota, WormTech, Griffith City Council, Riverina Nursery and Narrandera Landcare combine efforts to see over 200 native seedlings planted along the stretch.
Over 30 volunteers slipped on their gloves for the cause in the hope the new plants will attract black cockatoos and other native birds to the area.
Mixed native seedlings included Red River Gum, Eucalyptus, Casurina, Melliodora, and Acacia Pendula. Environmental enthusiast and Marian Catholic College staffer Ema Munro was key in orchestrating the cause by uniting as many community organisations as possible.
Griffith business Wormtech donated brand Wormcasting and Fertiliser for the plantings, while Riverina Nursery and the Narrandera Nursery donated seedlings, tools and expertise.
Owen Toyota donated plants, mulch, merchandise, refreshments and more for the occasion.
"Owen Toyota have been involved in National Tree Day for over 16 years, with unique planting projects held within the local community every year," Owen Toyota brand manager Sarah Taranto said.
"It is a pleasure to get out and about amongst nature for the good of the environment," she said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
