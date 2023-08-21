The Area News
Businesses, residents combine for National Tree Day effort

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated August 22 2023 - 9:56am, first published 9:00am
Youngsters, residents and community organisations partnered to beautify the Bromley Road area, near the newly completed Southern Industrial Link, with greenery earlier this month.

