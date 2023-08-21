Griffith and the broader Murrumbidgee Police District is in even safer hands with the appointment of two new probationary constables.
Probationary officers Ryan Laverty from Sydney and Samuel Hennah from the Lake Illawarra region were two from a crop of 159 recruits sworn in at Goulburn on August 18.
Just days later they hooked into work, commencing their first day of their careers at the Griffith Police Station on August 21.
Both are greatly looking forward to meeting the city's residents and honing their skills over the coming months.
"I've been here for only a few days but I'm already really liking it," probationary constable Hennah said.
"I haven't been to Griffith before and I think it's going to be a fantastic experience.
"Policing is always something I wanted to get into, but not straight out of school. It's great to finally have reached this step and be a part of the NSW police force."
Probationary Constable Laverty said he decided to join after hearing positive feedback from friends in the force.
"I've been a builder the past five years and had mates who joined. That was something that spurred me on and made me decide I really wanted to do as well," he said.
"Griffith is a different back-drop to Sydney, but I think it will be a fantastic training ground. I'm really looking forward to interacting with those in the community."
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb APM thanked the state's new probationary constables for the vital work they will be doing to keep communities safe.
"Every person who chooses a career in policing is making a commitment to the people of NSW. They are choosing a career in public service, putting the needs of the community first and keeping them safe," Commissioner Webb said.
"This is such a significant occasion for not only the officers, but their friends and family who have been on this journey with them.
The probationary constables will complete 12 months' on-the-job training and study by distance education with Charles Sturt University.
They officially graduate with an Associate Degree in Policing Practice once they have passed all academic and operation standards, and will then be confirmed to the rank of constable.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
