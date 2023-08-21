The creative talents of Kurrajong Griffith's clients will be on show in a unique exhibition set for early next month.
Artistic muscles have been flexing ever since clients completed a computer course with Western Riverina Community College which led them to creating fliers and invitations, and the idea of holding an art show.
Staggeringly, over 50 pieces created over the past 12 weeks will go on display, featuring everything from painting such as self portraits, drawing, pottery, stick and string sculptures and more.
Works will be available for purchase through an expressions of interest process, with Kurrajong and Western Riverina Community College combining to create the event.
Donations and proceeds will go towards a yet-to-be-decided community organisation, as well as the artists themselves.
READ MORE
Kurrajong Griffith's team leader, Jodie Ridge, says the event will be a great weekend outing to coincide with Father's Day.
"Clients came up with the idea for the exhibition given the fact we've done so much art already," Ms Ridge said.
"They've learnt heaps using computers as part of the course offered by the college, things that I could never dream of being able to do myself.
"In addition, they were taught the skills of working as a team, communication and time management. I'm staggered by how quickly they adapted, and their talents have absolutely flourished .
"We owe a huge thank you to the college for offering the course, inspiring them and assisting us to organise this special art show. Not only will we have art available for purchase as part of the exhibition, but we will also feature some of our clients personal, not-for-profit works," she said.
There's potential the event could become a regular yearly fixture.
"It's the first time we are doing something like this. I don't think it would be out of the question to assume we will likely to do something like it again next year, but that decision will be based on how successful this one is."
The exhibition will be held on September 2, from 10am until 12pm at 123 Banna Avenue, with an entry fee of a gold coin donation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.