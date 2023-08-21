It was a thrilling climax to the under 13s League Tag grand final and it was Yenda who were able to come out on top against Leeton.
The Blueheelers were able to strike first through Alyrah Jackson but the Greens were able to strike back just before halftime through Zarly Pike.
Yenda were able to retake the lead through Armahni Cook but as time wound down Lucy Gilmour was able to make a break for Leeton and lock the scores at 10-all.
The game looked destined to head into golden point before Milly Aiitken was able to get over in the corner in the dying stages to give Yenda a 16-10 win.
It was a good showing from the Blueheelers as they were able to claim the under 16s League Tag title after a 22-8 win over local rivals the Black and Whites.
Havana Cook had a day out scoring three tries for the Yenda side while for the Panthers, Jiya Patel and Elaina Nayden scored one each.
It was a nail-biter in the under 14s boys with the Black and Whites able to come away with a 6-4 win over Narrandera thanks to a successful conversion from Cody Wright.
