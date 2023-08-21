Organisers of the Griffith Salami Festival and homemade competition are calling for salami makers to get their products in for this weekends event.
It's anticipated between 120 and 130 salami entries will be made for the competition, on par with previous years.
Publicity officer Blue Menzies is encouraging those wishing to enter to submit soon.
"We want to avoid it being left at the last minute but the truth is we need as much time as possible to organise judging and catalogue entries," Ms Menzies said.
With tickets now sold out, the only way to secure them is through second hand sales in the event of those who are unable to make the festival.
"We've sold around 1000 tickets and the only opportunity to purchase them now is through those who now might no be able to attend and are selling them via social media.
"Tickets are essential in order to acquire a wristband to take part."
Salami Festival Treasurer Nigel Ippoliti said so far there have only been around a dozen entries, but anticipates they will begin to come through during the week.
Entries need to be made by 5pm Friday.
"We've had about a dozen put in so far and while we don't want them to come in too early, it is coming on crunch time," Mr Ippoliti said.
"We anticipate salamis will be coming in from as far as Sydney, Canberra and even Adelaide. We're happy to work with those looking to get them in on Friday, including with potential shipping and the like.
"After that it's a matter of labelling and numbering the products for judging. Everything is falling into place well and I'm really looking forward to this weekend," he said.
Ms Menzies said a raft of prizes for the raffle have been donated from a wide variety of business, with products ranging from gift certificates, bottles of wine and more.
"We've had around nine packages and gift baskets donated so far, at a combined worth of around $4,000. I'm extremely grateful and pleased with the support," Ms Menzies said.
Salami drop off points can be made Nigel Ippoliti at TLE Electrical in Bridge Road, Leo Franco Motors, or to Nathan Gulglielmino at MIA Casa in Banna Ave.
In 2022, the festival injected over 4 million dollars into Griffith's economy, making it a huge boost to the town.
The salami festival will be held this Saturday August 26 at the Griffith Italian Museum.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
