Yenda Blueheelers have taken Group 20's decision to exclude Hay out of the equation after they were able to head to Hay Park and took away a 42-4 win over the Magpies.
The game had been billed as a final before the finals, with the winner of the game to take the final spot in the top five before Hay was disqualified from finals after their forfeit in round 12.
The Blueheelers made sure that wouldn't be a topic of discussion after they were able to come away with the win in a physical game as the Magpies looked to prove a point to the rest of the competition.
Todd Granger scored a double for Yenda, while Sosaia Langi, Shorne Ngu, Tom Sellars and Charlie Tiaina scored one each as the Blueheelers took over rightful possession of the fifth position.
Orisi Rokobati scored the only points for the Magpies as their season, which provided so much promise, ends in unfortunate circumstances.
