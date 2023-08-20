West Wyalong will head to the Group 20 finals series off the back of a 50-22 victory over 'local' rivals TLU Sharks at Ron Crowe Oval.
It was the Sharks who were able to score for through Wendall Kirby after just three minutes but Dylan McCartney answered for the Mallee Men just two minutes later.
Ethan Williams restored the advantage for TLU before the Mallee Men ran away with the game.
Michael Uiva, Oscar Wood, Dylan Wright, Cody Cooper and Christopher Mayberry crossed in very quick succession before Brodie Morris answered for the Sharks.
Luke Chandler-Van Vliet and Billy Jones both scored to restore the Mallee Men's advantage.
Matthew Clark-Kell scored a consolation try for the Sharks as West Wyalong were able to come away with a 50-22 victory.
West Wyalong will now take on Yenda next weekend in the minor semi-final to see who is able to keep their season alive and take on the loser of the clash between Leeton and DPC Roosters.
