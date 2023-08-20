The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Leeton secured the Fiumara Cup after defeated Yanco-Wamoon in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 20 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Leeton Greens will head into the finals series off the back of a 60-point win over arch rivals Yanco-Wamoon at Leeton No 1 Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.