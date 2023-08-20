The Leeton Greens will head into the finals series off the back of a 60-point win over arch rivals Yanco-Wamoon at Leeton No 1 Oval.
It was a fast start for the Leeton side as William Dickinson crossed in just the second minute while Blake McDonald followed him over just three minutes later.
Billy Rabua and Sebastian Blackett continued the scoring as the Leeton side moved out to a 22-0 lead after just 15 minutes.
Blackett, Dickinson and Rabua all scored their second tries before Tyler O'Connell crossed three minutes before the break to see the Greens moved 42 points clear at the break.
Yanco-Wamoon were able to hit back four minutes after the break when Matthew Goodwill but the Greens were able to run away with the game from their before it was mercy-ruled with Leeton coming away with a 66-6 win.
Coach Hayden Philp admitted it was far from an ideal was to head into finals.
"To have the forfeit and then this weekend isn't ideal but we will just have to catch that up at training," he said.
"The boys are fit enough and we have done all of the hard work during the year. Two weeks like this isn't ideal but we will just have to make do."
Philp said the aim of the game was to work on the defence and he was happy to see his side able to limit the Hawks to just six points.
"They had a couple of back to back sets on our line, particularly in the first half and they boys defended really well," he said.
"I didn't care too much about the points being scored I just wanted to toughen up our defence."
