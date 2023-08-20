The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Hanwood secure Pascoe Cup minor premiership after win over Tumut

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 20 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hanwood has wrapped up their third straight minor premiership in the Pascoe Cup after coming away from their trip to Junee with three points against Tumut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.