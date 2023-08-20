While the Black and Whites made it hard work for themselves, they were able to claim a 28-22 victory over the DPC Roosters at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Roosters made the decision to run the ball on the final tackle, and after going to the right, they worked the ball back to the left, and Ben Jeffery was able to run into a gap.
The Black and Whites were able to go on a run, starting with making the most of a Stephen Broome bomb, and after it bounced back off the post, Broome was able to regather to score under the post.
10 minutes later, Sireli Vulaono was able to make an intercept on the defensive line before sending Paula Naidike away. While they didn't score straight from the breakaway, Naashon Mataora found his way over shortly after.
Chris Latu and Tali Talioselia were able to score back-to-back tries for the Panthers as they held a 22-4 lead after 33 minutes and looked to put the game to bed.
Somewhat against the run of play Kane Simpson was able to crash over to get the Roosters back into the game two minutes before the break to see the DPC side trailing 22-10 at halftime.
Latu scored his second 10 minutes after the break, but the Panthers started to make hard work for themselves, and the Roosters were able to fight their way back into contention.
Guy Thompson and Josh Veivers closed the gap for DPC, and they had one chance in the dying stages to lock the game up, but Ethan Taufa dropped the ball with no one between him and the try line as the Panthers held on for a six-point win.
The victory was needed for the Panthers to hold on to top spot and take the minor premiership, and Black and Whites coach Andrew Lavaka said it was a great reward for his side.
"We haven't really spoke about it. We were just approaching it as just another round game and wanted to win," he said.
"To be minor premiers is a bonus because it gives us that extra week off. The boys should be really proud of their efforts so far this year to get us there."
Lavaka knows his side will need to work on their discipline, which allowed the Roosters to get back into the game.
"That's what can happen when you are up against good sides," he said.
"They take their opportunities with the possession, and they are a quality side. I know that we will meet them again."
The Panthers will now await the winner of the major semi-final between Leeton and DPC Roosters to decide who will be the first side into the 2023 first grade grand final.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
