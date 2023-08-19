The Area News
Yoogali SC pick up point against Wagga City Wanderers in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated August 19 2023 - 8:35pm, first published 8:07pm
Yoogali SC has moved five points clear at the top of the Capital Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Wagga City Wanderers in the Riverina Derby.

