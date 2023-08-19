Yoogali SC has moved five points clear at the top of the Capital Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Wagga City Wanderers in the Riverina Derby.
It had the feeling of a derby day, with a yellow card given to Wagga's Nashwan Sulaiman after just 15 minutes before Darren Bailey opened the scoring for Yoogali.
Trouble struck for the Wanderers after they were forced into an early subsitution with Jake Ploenges coming from the field after just 31 minutes as the visiting Yoogali side took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break.
The game went up a notch in terms of intensity, with Wagga's Ashton Burke booked alongside Samuel Raciti and Luke Pandolfo in the 67th minute.
Wagga City were able to find an equaliser through Thomas Yongai with 10 minutes to go before they lost Burke just a minute later after a second yellow card.
RELATED
Even with the man advantage, Yoogali couldn't find a go-ahead goal before they lost Isaac Donadel to a second yellow in the 92nd minute as the game finished 1-1.
Elsewhere results fell in favour of Yoogali SC as Queanbeyan City scored two goals in the opening seven minutes, but Belconnen United scored three times in the second half to take the three points.
It means that with two games remaining, Yoogali SC are now five points ahead of Queanbeyan, but the City side still has a game in hand against Wagga City.
The under-23s result didn't fall the way Yoogali SC would have liked after they fell to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of their rivals despite a double to Josh Keenan.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.