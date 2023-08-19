The Area News
Griffith Swans end Wagga's season with Riverina Football League victory

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:29pm
The Griffith Swans have maintained their position in the top three heading into the Riverina Football League finals next weekend after a 38-point win over Wagga Tigers.

