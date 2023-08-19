The Griffith Swans have maintained their position in the top three heading into the Riverina Football League finals next weekend after a 38-point win over Wagga Tigers.
Goals to Kahlan Spencer, Bailey Morrissey and James Toscan saw the home side able to take an 18-point lead into the first change.
The Tigers were able to pile on the pressure on the Swans' defence in the early stages of the second quarter but weren't able to turn that into goals as they kicked 1.7 in the second term to see Griffith maintain a 17-point lead into main break.
Swans coach Greg Dreyer was pleased with the way his side were able to soak up that pressure.
"They obviously didn't kick straight, but I thought the pressure that we showed, and I was happy that we were able to compete so consistently," he said.
"It was a bit of a finals game because we could have slipped to fifth, and they were playing for the season."
The Swans kicked three straight goals before the Tigers were able to answer, and that set the tone for the rest of the game.
The home side was able to get as far out as 43 points before the Tigers pulled two goals back before Spencer slotted home his second to see the Swans come away with a 13.10 (88) to 6.14 (50).
It was a physical game, and an early injury to Alec McCormick forced a reshuffle, but Dreyer felt his side was able to adjust well.
"Paddy (Payne) was excellent. That happened really early, and for Pat to go back, I thought he outplayed his opponent at centre-half back. He is a good player, the big fella (Murray Stephenson)," he said.
"It allowed us to have a bit of a smaller forward line, and I think that worked to our advantage as well. Oli Bartter probably played his best game in probably a month, Kahlan lifted as well and played some more midfield minutes, and then, of course, Pagey and Dean Simpson were probably our two best today."
After two tough seasons, Dreyer felt the third-place finish showed the hard work the squad had been putting in.
"We finished seventh last year and eighth the year before," he said.
"Our goal was to make finals, and we have been able to do that in a good spot as well. The boys have worked hard not just this year but over the last couple of years."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
