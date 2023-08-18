A local veteran has said that NSW RSL's apology for the organisation's treatment of veterans on their return was a nice sentiment, but that being so late had undercut the message.
RSL NSW president Ray James, himself a Vietnam veteran, today issued a formal apology to veterans who were criticised and shunned by both the organisation as well as wider Australia upon their return to home soil.
"As a Vietnam veteran myself, it's extremely important to me that all veterans know that RSL NSW is committed to ensuring that no veteran is ever left feeling unwelcome," Mr James said.
Leeton-based veteran and president of the Leeton RSL sub-branch John Power has said the NSW RSL's apology to Vietnam veterans is a nice gesture and was appreciated, but comes fifty years late.
"It's been a long time coming. I've had a few personal apologies over the years," he said, likening it to the Welcome Home parade of over thirty years ago.
"The 'Welcome Home' parade in 1987, that was a bit late but it was good."
Mr Power served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1977 with the 161st Independent Reconnaissance Flight as a maintenance engineer.
He said that the response to his return had been keenly felt - prompting a two-year stint in Papua New Guinea before he returned to Australia for good in 1970.
"I could not travel on public transport in uniform, because people would spit on you and do all sorts of things," he said, talking of his time in Brisbane.
While the anti-war sentiment was strong on his return, fifty years have mellowed the response considerably.
He said that more than a few people had offered personal apologies or thanks in the time intervening, which he appreciated despite some embarrassment at being put on the spot.
"I've been in a couple of situations where people have come up and thanked me for my service, unprompted by me or anything like that. Embarrassing me, really," he added.
Meanwhile, a former president of the Wagga RSL and Vietnam veteran said that the apology had stirred things up, leading to mixed feelings.
"I'm not entirely in favour of it, because I think it's stirred up a lot of old members, and I don't think it was necessary," said former Wagga RSL sub-branch president David Gardiner.
Mr Gardiner had a different experience to Mr Power, coming straight home to the West of the Dividing Range.
"I experienced quite a good response when I got home, because I didn't get into the cities," he said.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
