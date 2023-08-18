The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Vietnam veterans in the Riverina have mixed feelings over the NSW RSL's apology for their treatment

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 18 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vietnam veteran and former Wagga RSL sub-Branch president, David Gardiner (left) and Vietnam veteran and Leeton RSL sub-branch president John Power (right). Pictures by Dan Holmes (left) and Cai Holroyd (right)
Vietnam veteran and former Wagga RSL sub-Branch president, David Gardiner (left) and Vietnam veteran and Leeton RSL sub-branch president John Power (right). Pictures by Dan Holmes (left) and Cai Holroyd (right)

A local veteran has said that NSW RSL's apology for the organisation's treatment of veterans on their return was a nice sentiment, but that being so late had undercut the message.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.