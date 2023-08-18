Griffith turned out today to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Australia's withdrawal from the Vietnam War with a livestream of the National commemorative service.
On January 11 1973, then-Governor-General Paul Hasluck announced the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War, making 2023 the fiftieth anniversary of Australia's formal withdrawal from the country and 61 years since the first Australian contingent arrived in the country.
To honour the anniversary, Griffith RSL partnered with Griffith City Council to livestream the national service to the Griffith Regional Theatre at 10am, inviting veterans, families and community members to watch the service alongside them.
During the Vietnam War, over 521 Australians were killed in action while over 3000 were wounded.
Griffith mayor Doug Curran and Murrumbidgee mayor Ruth McRae both attended the morning service, along with Father Thomas Leslie - the Griffith RSL sub-branches chaplain.
President of the Leeton RSL sub-branch and Vietnam veteran John Power attended the event, and was very pleased with the turnout.
"It was very good," he said.
He took the time to remember Margaret Ahern, a nurse from Leeton who served in Vietnam - and was one of the first women in uniform to be posted to a war zone. Ms Ahern unfortunately died this year.
Mr Power served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967, with the 161st Independent Reconnaissance Flight as a maintenance engineer.
He spoke on the treatment he and others received when they returned from Vietnam, while vocal anti-war sentiment grew at home and overseas.
"I could not travel on public transport in uniform, because people would spit on you and do all sorts of things," he said.
He urged people to learn from the Vietnam War and the vitriolic response to it, and to recognise that the soldiers on the ground didn't make the decisions.
"One thing people have to remember is that soldiers don't make wars. Wars are made by politicians and religious groups," he said.
"When you put on the uniform, you're at the beck and call of the government of the day ... I think people recognise that now."
In addition to sharing the National service, the Griffith RSL sub-branch is hosting their own smaller service at 4pm.
