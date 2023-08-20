The Area News
Jake De Marco convicted of intentionally distributing an intimate image of a person without consent

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 20 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 12:00pm
Threatening to distribute widely revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend has cost a Griffith man $1500.

