Threatening to distribute widely revenge porn of his ex-girlfriend has cost a Griffith man $1500.
Jake De Marco, 24, faced Griffith Local Court on two charges of stalking and intimidation, threatening to distribute an intimate image without consent, intentionally distributing an image without consent, carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension and possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
De Marco entered pleas of guilty to all charges and was sentenced in court on August 16.
According to documents tendered to the court, De Marco split with his girlfriend six months before and was friends with her brother for 12 years before that.
On July 7, the victim was told that De Marco had been sending sexually explicit photos of her to other people without consent.
The following day, the victim contacted De Marco about the messages. The victim received a large volume of messages from De Marco who denied sending photos.
The victim then posted a video using social media app TikTok with photos from her relationship with De Marco captioned with "Don't believe everything you see on social media".
At 11.09am on July 8, De Marco began texting the victim to threaten her and demand she stop posting.
De Marco then contacted the victim's brother demanding the victim stop messaging him and denied that he had sent photos to anyone.
READ MORE
Police documents say that at 12.03pm De Marco texted the victim's brother threatening to kill the victim for posting images of his shed before threatening to kill the victim's brother.
De Marco then sent a sexually explicit image to the victim's brother. The victim's brother demanded De Marco stop threatening his sister.
In subsequent messages De Marco repeated his denials and demands for the victim to stop posting images.
The victim and the victim's brother reported the threats to police and provided records of text messages.
At 8.25pm on July 8, police were informed of De Marco's whereabouts and visited a Banna Avenue restaurant to speak to him.
After being escorted out of the premises and arrested, police searched De Marco and found a small folding knife and a pair of knuckle dusters. Police seized his phone.
De Marco's solicitor Barry Bunton said consequences had already began to impact his client, including the disintegration of a long-term friendship.
Mr Bunton said De Marco worked on a farm and it was not unusual for him to carry a knife during the course of that work, he told the court that no one at the restaurant was aware De Marco had a knife on him.
He said De Marco had taken steps towards engaging a psychologist to address anger management issues.
Mr Bunton told the court De Marco only visited Griffith when accompanied by his parents due to an apprehended violence order and it was a daily reminder of his criminal behaviour, and a restriction on his parents as well as himself.
Magistrate Brett Thomas took into account De Marco's pleas of guilty.
"I hope the difficulties and everything that has gone on, that you have put it behind you," Mr Thomas said.
Mr Thomas sentenced De Marco to a two-year supervised community corrections order, and fined him $750 each for the charges of threatening to distribute and intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent.
De Marco was fined $500 for the charges of possessing a prohibited weapon and a cutting implement upon apprehension.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.