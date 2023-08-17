Navigating Farm Debt and Financial Stress: Support Services for Australian Farmers

The Government has invested in mental health initiatives to help improve the wellbeing of agricultural business owners. Picture Shutterstock

Farmers are well-known to be the first to offer help to others, but often the last to ask for help when they need it.

Life on the farm is demanding; there are massive physical, financial and social pressures, and at times it can become overwhelming.

Have you ever found yourself struggling to get on top of debt, or under extreme financial stress?

It's helpful to know that there are a number of services available that can help you manage debt, restructure your finances and plan for financial stability.

The Government has invested substantially in mental health initiatives to help improve the overall wellbeing of agricultural business owners. There are a number of support services available that can provide advice, tax support and finance for farmers. Here we go over some of these helpful initiatives.

Farmer Assistance Hotline

For information on the Commonwealth Government's support services available to farmers and rural communities, including information on accessing allowances and general supports, contact 132 316 Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Farm Household Allowance

The FHA program provides assistance to farmers and their families should they undergo financial hardship for any reason. It includes up to four years of fortnightly income support and allowances. Support is provided by a case manager, personal and professional business training and an expert financial assessment of your agricultural business.

Rural financial counsellors

The Rural Financial Counselling Services Program provides free and independent financial guidance to farmers experiencing or at risk of hardship. This program aims to transition farmers out of financial crisis, improve their business profitability or assist with an exit strategy.

Social support and wellbeing

The Australian Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry funds a number of services to support the emotional and mental well being of farmers. Recognising that people in the agricultural industry face huge economic, climatic and social pressures, the government aims to improve access to mental health and suicide prevention services. Support is offered through:

One-on-one counselling

Family support

Outreach support

Community mental health and wellbeing events

Advice and referrals

Tax Support

The Australian Taxation Office will assist farmers in need by extending payment periods, waiving penalties and interest in the case of drought, adjusting pay instalments to suit your circumstances and offering tax incentives for primary producers. For more information, visit the ATO website.

Planning for Financial Stability

Creating a basic plan will involve the following steps:

1) Collate information on your income, expenses, loans and repayments

2) Create a budget

3) Review financial progress at regular intervals

For expert assistance, contact one of the services mentioned above.

In summary

Financial planning can often come second to the daily demands of running a business. Many aspects of agricultural business viability are out of your control, which is what can make them so stressful.

Having a plan in place gives you some financial readiness to deal with contingencies. Should you find yourself experiencing hardship, or even at risk of stress, reach out to one of the many support services available.

Other Useful Contacts:

Lifeline 13 11 14

Virtual Psychologist 1300 665 234 or text 0488 807 266