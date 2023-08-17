The Area News
Department of Education has committed to causing minimal disruption to students and staff during the split

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 9:00am
The Department of Education has assured students, staff, and families at Murrumbidgee Regional High School that they will be minimising any disruption to classes during the upcoming demerger.

