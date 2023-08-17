The Department of Education has assured students, staff, and families at Murrumbidgee Regional High School that they will be minimising any disruption to classes during the upcoming demerger.
The Department of Education is currently in the process of splitting the two schools following Labor's 2022 election promise that they would reverse the controversial decision to combine Griffith and Wade High Schools into one.
The merge has been widely criticised for it's poor results, causing 'reputational damage' to both the school and public education as a whole.
A UNSW report into the merge student said that it had "amplified workloads for educators" with the 'one school - two sites' model creating "significant inefficiencies and duplication".
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that consultation was ongoing to determine exactly how the schools will function when all is said and done, but that whatever happened, care would be taken to ensure classes and school activities continue as normal.
"The Department of Education has been undertaking an extensive consultation process to determine the best form of secondary school provision," they said.
"Our priority throughout this process is to ensure that disruption to students and staff is minimised ... We will continue to communicate with the wider school community on the future plans for secondary education in the town."
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education Prue Car said in March 2023 that no current staff member will face redundancy or lose their job as a result of the transition, as well as promising a review of the Teacher Incentive Scheme that has left Griffith short.
"These school mergers were forced on Griffith and Murwillumbah by the Liberals and Nationals without considering the views of the local communities," she said.
"Labor will work with the local community to restore the separate identities of Griffith's public high schools, improve staff morale and ensure both schools have a strong future."
She has also said that the two schools would have individual numbers for the 2023 Year 11 cohort from the NSW Education Standards Authority in time for the 2024 HSC.
