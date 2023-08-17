Council asked to sponsor local film production

Griffith City Council has been asked to consider sponsoring an upcoming short film, scheduled to film in the Riverina shortly.
Lords of the Soil is an upcoming short historical drama, currently scheduled to film in late August. The film is inspired by true events and in addition to shedding light on colonial Australia, hopes to showcase the Riverina's talent and storytelling potential.
The film focuses on the story of a young settler and his connection with an Indigenous family living on his newly acquired land in 1866 while exploring themes of hope and suffering.
The film's producers have sought the council's support in the form of fee-free use of filming locations - especially Pioneer Park Museum.
Producers have made the pitch that it would provide exposure for the tourist location and Griffith as a whole, as well as offering Council an exclusive packet of footage that could be used in advertisements and promotions going into the future.
"The film's projected exhibition and distribution plan will mean Griffith City Council is acknowledged across a wide audience from premiere to film festivals, and online distribution channels," their pitch reads, before noting the potential opportunity for Griffith's up-and-coming filmmakers to get involved.
"The sponsorship will create attachment opportunities for local aspiring filmmakers to gain hands-on experience during the film's production, fostering the growth of the regional film industry."
Producers also emphasised the opportunity for Council to collaborate with First Nations people and emphasise their support for the arts in Griffith and the Riverina.
"By supporting this film, Council can foster meaningful collaborations with the First Nations community. Additionally, the project aims to nurture the emerging regional film industry, highlighting the Riverina as a destination for creativity, innovation, and business," they said.
While there are a range of sponsorship levels going up to $10,000, council staff have suggested two options - providing fee-free use of Pioneer Park Museum for filming, as well as potentially offering up to $5000 in financial support.
Griffith City Council will vote on sponsorship options at the next meeting on August 22, at 7pm. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page.
