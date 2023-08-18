Weekend nightlife around the city
The Griffith Musicians Club Ball will be held on Friday at the Yoogali Club. Joseph Sergi takes the stage at the Sporties Club from 7pm on Saturday. At the Griffith Exies Club you can catch JRVU at 7.30pm, Saturday. DJs Louii and Rossi will be spinning tunes from 10pm at the Area Hotel on Saturday.
Final weekend for landscape art exhibition
Ngurambang: Our Riverina is the latest exhibition at Griffith Regional Art Gallery casts new perspectives on the landscape of the region from a selection of artists curated by Jason Richardson. The artists are are Sophie Chauncy, Melanie Evans, Christopher Haworth, Pete Ingram, Hape Kiddle, Marita Macklin, Janine Murphy, Chris Orchard, Greg Pritchard, Jo Roberts and Kerri Weymouth. The exhibition will run until August 20.
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details at croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants, plus fresh coffee and bacon and egg rolls. Entry by gold coin donation.
Events celebrating Italian culture kick off on August 21
The flavours, sights and sounds of Italy will be in focus next week with events held across the city, including the famed Salami festival. Wineries and cellar doors will highlight the best Italian styles while Banna Avenue businesses will celebrate with the Sidewalk Sale next Saturday.
