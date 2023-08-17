A man has faced court accused of robbing a Riverina service station of cash and cigarettes while armed with a machete.
Just after 4am on Tuesday officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were called to a service station on the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah, near Narrandera, following reports of an armed robbery.
Police were told a Chrysler PT Cruiser wagon - reportedly stolen from Griffith earlier this week - with four occupants stopped for petrol.
Two men - wearing dark clothing and armed with a machete - got out and entered the shop, stealing two cash registers and cigarettes while staff hid, police said.
READ MORE
The two men fled and got in the Chrysler, which was then driven towards Narrandera.
The servo employees - two women, aged 49 and 47 - were not physically injured and police later located the vehicle in Griffith.
A NSW Police spokesperson said, following inquiries, a 19-year-old man was arrested in Griffith about 9am on Wednesday and taken to Griffith police station.
The man was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and breach of bail.
He was refused police bail and faced Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
The man, identified in court as Malakai Bamblett, was refused bail by Magistrate Brett Thomas and the matter will return to court in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.