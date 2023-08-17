The Area News
Malakai Bamblett accused of robbing Gillenbah service station while armed with a machete

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 17 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:00pm
A man has faced court accused of robbing a Riverina service station of cash and cigarettes while armed with a machete.

