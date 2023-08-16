Hanwood is within touching distance of a third straight Pascoe Cup minor premiership and could make that a reality this weekend with three points against Tumut.
The table sees the Hanwood side eight points ahead of Lake Albert, and any points this weekend would make that margin uncatchable with just two games remaining after this weekend.
Despite the Eagles position on eighth on the ladder, coach Jason Bertacco knows better than to take any side lightly as they head to Junee.
"We are taking it that it is our last away trip for the home and away season, so we will make the most of it as a group," he said.
"Gives us a chances for one last trip away together to enjoy before the business end of the season."
While Chris Zappala, Will Piva and James Stockwell will all return to the side, the news on the injury front wasn't as was hoped for Jeylan Gatto.
"He has done his ACL and LCL, the lateral one as well. Significant injury, so we are getting around him, and he is part of the group no matter what," he said.
"He'd been there since the start of preseason, so it's a sad way to end what had been a successful season for him."
