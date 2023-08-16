Yoogali SC will head to Wagga this weekend, looking to reverse a poor patch of form away from home.
It has been difficult away from home, with it being three away games since they have picked up a win and have only picked up a point from a possible nine during that time.
Yoogali SC leader Darren Bailey feels the knows what needs to be adjusted as they head into a part of the season that will see them on the road for the majority of the time.
"I think it more about mentality more than anything," he said.
"Once you can get over that hurdle, it's a lot easier to get those wins on the board. Hopefully, we can win that battle and take our chances when the game comes."
This weekend will be a big one for the side as they look to maintain their gap at the top of the table heading into the final three rounds of the season.
That, alongside it being the Riverina Derby, means Bailey feels there will be plenty of motivation this weekend.
"Boys were great on the weekend, and the vibes are high in the camp," he said.
"We know it's a big final push towards the end of the season, so it's a big game on the weekend, and we are really looking forward to it."
Bailey will return to the side after serving his suspension for accumulating four yellow cards they will be without Joey Preece, who will serve the same suspension this weekend.
The Yoogali SC leader knows his side has the ability to fill any gap left vacant.
"This year is showing that completely," he said.
"We have been a squad of first graders and under 23s for the whole year. The joys of living in the country means you have to rely on everyone, and whenever they have been asked to do a job, they have done it.
"That is a credit to everyone at the club."
There is still a cloud hanging over Mason Donadel's fitness after he sustained a wrist injury during last weekend's win over Belconnen United.
The under-23s will also be looking to pick up three points this weekend, having fallen to a 2-0 defeat last weekend but will come up against a Wagga side looking to get back into the top four.
