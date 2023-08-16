The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Yoogali SC take on Wagga City Wanderers in Capital Premier League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Yoogali SC will head to Wagga this weekend, looking to reverse a poor patch of form away from home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.