Griffith coach Greg Dreyer has conceded that his side has simply been not good enough as they fell to their third loss in four games.
Although guaranteed to play finals this season, there is still plenty up for grabs for the Swans who are in the hunt for a top three finish.
While eventually being overrun in the final quarter by Collingullie-Glenfield Park, Dreyer believed a key factor in the loss was their poor start which had the Swans heading into quarter time down by 15 points.
RELATED
"It's a bad habit we've got at the moment," Dreyer said.
"We are letting sides get a bit ahead of us and then we work back and we can't maintain it.
"It's just the game management is not good enough at the moment."
The Swans are still able to finish in the top three if results fall their way and Dreyer said they would be looking to respond this weekend at home against the Tigers.
"It's up to us and it's all in our control," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.