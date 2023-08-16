The Area News
Lillardia Briggs-Houston was awarded Fashion Designer of the Year at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
August 16 2023
Wiradjuri woman Lillardia Briggs-Houston has been voted best Fashion Designer at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards. Picture by Tamati Smith/Getty Images
Wiradjuri designer Lillardia Briggs-Houston has been named Fashion Designer of the Year at the National Indigenous Fashion Awards, taking home a year-long mentorship with Country Road as a prize.

