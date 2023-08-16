With their spot in the top three locked away, DPC Roosters are looking to head into finals with an unbeaten second half of the season.
It has been a solid second round for the Roosters as they currently sit unbeaten since they last faced off with their opponents this weekend, the Black and Whites.
Coach Ben Jeffery is pleased with the way his side is tracking ahead of finals getting underway next week.
"I think the three top teams are all pretty close to each other at the moment," he said.
"I think we have got the majority of our players back which is good, so hopefully we can start putting it together.
"I don't think we have been able to put the same team on the park two weeks in a row this season."
The Roosters will be without captain Adam McCann this weekend due to a buck's party, and the verdict on veteran playmaker Ryan McGoldrick wasn't too promising.
His shoulder and back have been giving McGoldrick troubles, with Jeffery unsure if he will return this season.
RELATED
The Roosters defence will come into the game with confidence after holding the Mallee Men scoreless, and the DPC coach wants to see his side carry that forward.
"First time we have been able to shutout a team all season which is pretty pleasing," he said.
"If you can defend well, it takes the pressure off having to score points. Hopefully, everyone can get on board with the performance, and we can keep doing it."
It has been a bit of a stop-start end to the season with two competition-wide byes and Hay's forfeit, meaning the Roosters have spent almost as much time on the field as off it in the last few weeks.
"It has been a pretty stop-start season with two byes and then a forfeit in the back end of the season," he said.
" It makes it hard to get consistency, but all of the clubs have had to deal with it."
In the meeting between the two sides earlier in the year, it was the Black and Whites who were able to come away with a 26-22 win.
This weekend will be a special weekend with the Black and Whites recognising the Islander and Indigenous players with their Cultural Round.
The first grade game will kick off at around 2.35pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.