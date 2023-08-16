The Area News
DPC Roosters take on Black and Whites in Group 20 first grade

Liam Warren
Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:08pm
With their spot in the top three locked away, DPC Roosters are looking to head into finals with an unbeaten second half of the season.

