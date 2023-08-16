Australia's leading HIV and LGBTQ+ health service, ACON, is going online to help service providers understand LGBTQ+ health and inclusivity.
ACON is running a number of regional outreach programs following successful pilots in June and July, with free online sessions available every month until December for service providers, community groups and organisations.
The sessions will cover gender and sexuality, HIV, health disparities for LGBTQI+ people and an introduction to the importance of visibility and inclusion - as well as a guide to ACON's services and programs.
The sessions will run on in the mornings of September 14, October 13, November 13 and December 12.
"We had two wonderful sessions in June and July with some great feedback from those who attended," said Josef Garrington from ACON.
"They are entirely online, COVID Safe, and provide a great introduction to LGBTQ+ health, wellbeing, and inclusivity."
ACON recently launched another online effort with 'HERE' - an online suicide prevention hub for regional LGBTQ+ communities and their loved ones as part of the statewide effort to reduce the suicide rate by 20 per cent in 2023.
"LGBTQ+ people in Australia are between 3 to 19 times more likely to attempt suicide or self-injury than the general Australian population, and experience suicidal ideation at even higher rates," said ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill.
"Research shows that LGBTQ+ people are at a significant increased risk of a range of preventable health problems, including situational distress, suicidal ideation and suicide, much of which are attributed to experiences or fears of discrimination, stigma, social exclusion, and abuse."
The program includes specialised support and resources for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as well.
"For LGBTQ+ people from all backgrounds, having access to targeted and inclusive resources and services contributes to developing positive mental wellbeing and protection against suicide," said Mr Parkhill.
Registrations for all sessions are now available online. HERE is available at here.org.au.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
