Hay Magpies ruled out of Group 20 first grade finals

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 1:25pm
A forfeit in round 12 has seen the Hay Magpies be ruled ineligible to take part in finals regardless of their final round meeting with Yenda at Hay Park on Sunday.

