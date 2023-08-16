A forfeit in round 12 has seen the Hay Magpies be ruled ineligible to take part in finals regardless of their final round meeting with Yenda at Hay Park on Sunday.
The clash this weekend against the Blueheelers was sent to be an elimination final before the finals series gets underway, with the sides sitting level on points heading into the final round, but a those hopes of a maiden first-grade final appearance have been quashed.
The rule states that any club that forfeits within the last three rounds of the season is ineligible for finals. Unless under exceptional circumstances.
Group 20 president Frank Cauduro feels that the board were left with little option but to uphold the ruling so as to not set an example for future occurrences.
"It's a black and white rule," he said.
"It's a Riverina rule, and we looked at it, and as hard as it has been to do, it was a case of where is it going to stop if we don't.
"We are probably on a hiding to nothing, but you either have rules or you don't."
The issue for Cauduro is that the Magpies didn't offer any alternatives to DPC Roosters, who they were due to play in round 12, and instead decided to immediately throw in the towel.
"They could have played a 21-minute half, and it wouldn't have been deemed a forfeit. They didn't attempt anything like that," he said.
"They only had 12 players and didn't want to risk injuries, I'm sure a lot of clubs would like to do that sometimes."
The decision has left the Hay Magpies crestfallen heading into the final round of the season, which could have had a celebratory atmosphere had they defeated the Blueheelers.
"To say we are absolutely gutted is an understatement, and to finish off what has been a hard but good season is tough," a statement from the club read.
"Our boys have once again done us proud, our committee worked hard, and our supporters are always there for us.
"When we think of what we have done this year, the injuries sustained, some of which have taken players out for the season.
"Our Club can be nothing but proud of our 'boys', but we are in disbelief of this decision."
