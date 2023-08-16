Griffith dog trainer and canine specialist Racheal Romeo has kept herself busy, writing and publishing a book that promises to help any and all dog owners with toilet training their favourite companions.
Mrs Romeo owns Riverina K9 Services and is currently working on constructing an indoor and outdoor training area and a small clinic - currently set to open in 2024 - but in the meantime, she's kept herself busy with putting together a one-stop guide to toilet training.
"I've just had my third baby, and while I was pregnant, I decided to write a book. I was mainly motivated since I have a lot of people that come to me for help with their puppy training and house-training is a big part of that," she said.
"I just wanted to provide something accessible that was good-quality information, but affordable compared to having private sessions."
Toilet Train Your Dog promises to provide strategies and techniques for dogs and owners at all skill levels and experience, developed based on Mrs Romeo's 100 per cent success rate techniques.
"It's for everyone, no matter your skill level and knowledge. There's many variables, but any dog is willing to learn so it's just important that the human is willing to learn and apply the structure."
IN OTHER NEWS
She offered one tip for free, urging owners not to get angry or punish a dog for accidents.
"I make a point of this in the book, and it's about punishing dogs for having accidents in the home. It's something that's quite second-nature for humans, we'll get upset and get cross ... it's the biggest misconception because they then associate going to the toilet with bad things," she said.
"A dog might go and hide when going to the toilet, so it actually moves things in a negative way. We want to take a positive stance and give them positive associations, because it makes toilet training much easier."
She added that she definitely had plans for future books and guides.
"You're never finished, training is ongoing ... sometimes, we need little reminders of how to do things so I definitely have a few exciting plans for more books. I really enjoyed writing the book, getting my thoughts and processes that I've worked on for ten years now into a concise book for general consumption," she said.
Toilet Train Your Dog by Racheal Romeo is now available in bookstores and online at Amazon. More from Mrs Romeo is available at riverinak9.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.