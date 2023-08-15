66-year-old man crushed by tractor

The Area News
A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor after a vintage machinery rally

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:00pm
A 66-year-old man has died after being crushed by a tractor in Coleambally.

