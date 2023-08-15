Police are after two men who held-up a Riverina servo with a machete before fleeing with cash and cigarettes.
Just after 4am on Tuesday officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District were called to a service station on the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah, near Narrandera, following reports of an armed robbery.
Police have been told a Chrysler Cruiser wagon - reportedly stolen from Griffith earlier this week - with four occupants stopped for petrol.
Two men - wearing dark clothing and armed with a machete - got out and entered the shop, stealing two cash registers and cigarettes while staff hid, police said.
The two men fled and got in the Chrysler which was last seen driving towards Narrandera.
The employees - two women, aged 49 and 47 - were not physically injured.
A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident has commenced.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Murrumbidgee Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
