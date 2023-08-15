Irish dancers will be taking the Griffith Regional Theatre stage, with an elite troupe touring across Australia and wrapping up in Griffith itself on August 25.
'The Rhythms of Ireland' will be flying down from Dublin, bringing ancient traditional Irish dance and combining it with contemporary production and innovation from acclaimed choreographer Michael Donnelan.
Kevin Goble is taking the lead on the stage, after a career that has gone from studying under the Griffin Lynch School of Irish Dance's Maggie Lynch and choreographer Richard Griffin - to performing for thousands worldwide and even being nominated for Best Live Performance at the Dublin Industry Awards.
Meanwhile, Giselle O'Meara will be returning as the female lead after a decade of touring the world in shows such as Irish classic Michael Flatley's 'Lord of the Dance' and 'Rhythm of the Dance.'
Ms O'Meara began dancing at just three years old, and won the Great Britain championships at the age of seven.
She and her figure team were crowned World Champions when she was 15, and she went pro not long afterwards.
Tickets to 'The Rhythms of Ireland' are now available from Griffith Regional Theatre's website or by calling at 6962 8444.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.