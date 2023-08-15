The Area News
What's on

The Rhythms of Ireland will be dancing up a storm at Griffith Regional Theatre on August 25

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Leads of 'The Rhythms of Ireland' Giselle O'Meara and Kevin Goble. Picture supplied
Irish dancers will be taking the Griffith Regional Theatre stage, with an elite troupe touring across Australia and wrapping up in Griffith itself on August 25.

