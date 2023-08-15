There are two weeks left to get submissions in for the proposed Special Rate Variation, with Griffith City Council now wrapping up face-to-face planned consultations.
Council has run a number of community outreach events and consultation opportunities, such as COG meetings, information sessions and presentations for prominent community groups about the proposed 34.9 per cent increase over three years.
READ MORE
While the formal consultation process has now drawn to a close, there are still two weeks to submit questions, queries, thoughts and feelings on the SRV to Griffith City Council before the August 31 deadline.
Over 100 submissions have been made so far, with the current cost of living becoming a prominent concern across the responses.
Griffith City Council has said that without the SRV, services will need to be cut or reduced to maintain a balanced budget but have not yet made a decision on which services those will be.
Once the consultation deadline has passed, councillors will be reviewing the submissions before a final decision is made in October on whether or not to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal for a rate variation.
If IPART then approves the application, the first stage of the rate increase will start in June 2024.
An individual SRV estimator is now available on Griffith City Council's website, showing how much a household's rates are expected to increase based on this year's amount.
Feedback and responses to the SRV can be made by emailing admin@griffith.nsw.gov.au or online at the Griffith City Council website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.