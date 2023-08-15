The Area News
Just two weeks remain to get feedback and responses in regarding the proposed rate increase

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 15 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:30pm
The Hanwood Community Opinion Group. Picture supplied
There are two weeks left to get submissions in for the proposed Special Rate Variation, with Griffith City Council now wrapping up face-to-face planned consultations.

