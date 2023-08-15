The Group 20 finals start a week early with an elimination final type game before the business end of the season arrives next weekend.
The battle for fifth was shaping up as a tight battle all season, and it has come down to the final game between Hay and Yenda to decide who will take the final spot in the top five.
With the Waratahs sitting out 2023, there was always going to be a spot open in the finals position for one of the bottom four sides from 2022 to try and take, and for most of the season, it was building as a three-horse race.
Injuries curtailed Yanco-Wamoon's charge leaving just the Blueheelers and Magpies, and after 13 rounds of the Group 20 competition, both sides head into the final round on eight points, with the Hay side just ahead due to superior differential.
Both sides have battled injuries in the second half of the season, but the Yenda side will be coming into the game hoping that their returning players will be able to make the difference after they fell to a 42-6 defeat to the Hay side at Wade Park earlier this season.
If the Magpies were able to hold onto fifth, it would be a historic moment for the club, as they will have not qualified for a Group 20 first grade finals series since coming into the competition in 2006.
The clash at Hay Park will get underway at 2.35pm.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
