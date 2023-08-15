Griffith happy with challenging end to season

They're being put through their paces as they reach the end of the season, but Griffith are feeling comfortable with how they're progressing.
With a 21 goal win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday, the Swans came back from a slow start to establish a good lead.
Coach Joh Munro said she was expecting a tough game from the Demons and were handed exactly that.
"They got the jump on us at the start and we kind of needed just to settle into the second quarter, and then we were able to peg it back and push on from there," Munro said.
"So that was pleasing but a bit of a slow start, but a good win in the end so not complaining about that."
Munro said the group is excited heading into the final round this weekend and are looking forward to playing finals netball.
With all five Griffith senior netball sides set to play finals this season, she said there's a good feeling around the club.
"I think where we're going along nicely, everyone's training really well, everyone's training hard, which has been great," she said.
"I think we're quite focused, obviously on this next match against Wagga which will be a big challenge but then looking forward to the final series.
"As a club we're excited that we're going to have all five teams in and it's just a good place to be, it's what you play for, to be in finals, so it's exciting."
Munro said the depth in the club has benefited teams across the board with flexibility to pull players up a grade as needed throughout the year.
With Wagga Tigers on their fixture to finish the season, Munro said it's a positive to be tested until the end of the home and away competition.
"I like the challenge and I think the girls like the challenge," she said.
"I think it's good to have some harder hit outs coming into finals because finals is a completely different ball game.
"Once you hit finals, it doesn't matter, the ladder position is thrown out the window, so you need to be prepared to step it up and I think having some some harder hit outs in the last couple of games will hopefully put us in a good position to then have a good first final game,
"It allows us to push ourselves and keep working on what we need to work on."
As the side reaches its peak heading into this finals series, Munro said they're ready for whatever challenge comes at them.
"We came into the year and we had a couple of new girls who have been promoted from A reserve and one girl coming back from from an injury, so getting into the swing of A grade was the first part of the season and then really just fine tuning and adding bits and pieces throughout the year to keep building on what we were lucky enough to have as a start," she said.
"I'm really lucky as a coach with the group that I've got there, they're always up for new challenges and they're always up to learn and they're very good at implementing things.
"So we've evolved across the season in a way that I'm happy with. now it's up to us to take that last step up again once we get into finals."
A Reserve - won 46-36
B Grade - won 50-24
C Grade - won 45-21
Under 17s - won 67-24
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
