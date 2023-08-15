The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Feral Joggers Surfer Competition Race 8

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Where was everybody? Only 22 starters for 7.4km course and 19 for the short course. Well, the City2Surf accounted for 13 regulars, and we can assume a few Feral's were on the lounge cheering the Matildas on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.