Jenny who! It has been 10 months since Jenny Workman was last on the "Hill" then her average pace was 10m35s/km. Saturday the new Workman with a pace of 7m28s/km finished 1st with a net time of 24m39s. Harrison Palmer from a 9m45s handicap was 2nd with a net time of 16m25s. Palmer finished just 3 seconds ahead of Nate Mingay (13m13s) who has a 13-minute handicap.

