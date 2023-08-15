Where was everybody? Only 22 starters for 7.4km course and 19 for the short course. Well, the City2Surf accounted for 13 regulars, and we can assume a few Feral's were on the lounge cheering the Matildas on.
Despite having 30 seconds added to his handicap James Wythes (net time 34m43s) was the first back then 83 seconds later came Rodney Savage (34m51s) just ahead of Allan Jones (35m34s). The Long course competition leader Fiona Fattore (40m24s) was 4th then came Chris Palmer (34m56s) to claim 5th place.
In claiming 1st place James Wythes gained 40 points taking his total to 225 points and Fiona Fattore in 4th place only gained 27 points for a total after race 8 of 237 points creating a margin of just 12 points.
Were this weeks results repeated next week, Wythes would win the competition by 1 point. The good news for Fiona is James indicating he will miss next week's run, take the pressure off a bit.
Jenny who! It has been 10 months since Jenny Workman was last on the "Hill" then her average pace was 10m35s/km. Saturday the new Workman with a pace of 7m28s/km finished 1st with a net time of 24m39s. Harrison Palmer from a 9m45s handicap was 2nd with a net time of 16m25s. Palmer finished just 3 seconds ahead of Nate Mingay (13m13s) who has a 13-minute handicap.
Alana Restagno (19m03s) was 4th finishing 7 seconds ahead of Molly Burgess (18m25s). Like many Neil Palframan wanted to get back for the Matildas, so he put the foot to the floor. We all know speeding can lead to accidents and in his case, he almost landed on my face four times.
Reports from the City2Surfers. Jaidyn Roach was 1st of the 13 by a country mile, Teresa Burgess was 9th in her age group and David Heffer was 53rd in his age group. Di Keenan's fourth City2Surf resulted in a PB. Photo's sent from Bondi Icebergs swimming club indicate everyone was pleased with their performance.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Newcomers are warmly welcomed.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
