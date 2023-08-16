LOCAL LEADER: Author Jacqueline Harvey entertains and engages students for Book Week

Griffith City Library has started Book Week celebrations early with award winning children's author Jacqueline Harvey.
Jacqueline is now one of Australia's most popular authors, having sold almost two million copies of her Alice-Miranda, Clementine Rose, Kensy and Max and Willa and Woof series in Australia and New Zealand.
Jacqueline spoke to over 1000 primary school students from our local schools over three big days about how to become a writer, where her ideas come from and some of her very funny experiences along the way.
She spent time signing some of her books for the students and also the copies that the library has on hand to borrow and at Collins Booksellers.
We will continue our Book Week celebrations from Monday, August 21 through to Friday, August 25 with some fun filled Rhyme Time and Storytime sessions where children (and adults) can come to the library dressed up as their favourite character.
Don't forget about our regular movie events that are held in our theatrette; bookings can be made via wrl.eventbrite.com.au or with the library staff.
For more information call into the Library and our friendly staff will be able to help you or give us a call on 6962 8300.
