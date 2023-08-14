Griffith's Sikh Temple raised a massive $7500 for Griffith Base Hospital, continuing a grand and noble tradition from the Shaheedi Tournament.
Every year, donation boxes are set up at the Shaheedi Tournament to collect donations, which are added to some existing funds from the Sikh Temple and then gifted to the hospital.
The Gurdwara Singh Sabha Society invited hospital staff to the temple on August 14 to present the cheque.
Organiser of the games Manjit Chugha said that with the crowds drawn in every year, it didn't take much to raise needed funds for the hospital.
"With the crowd we get, if everyone just puts in two or three dollars each, it makes a difference," he said.
While the money raised in 2023 narrowly beat 2022's fundraising efforts of $7000, Mr Chugha said that they hoped to exceed it again next year.
In 2022, the money went to a sorely needed pulse oximeter for the Emergency Department, however the money raised in 2023 hasn't yet been allocated.
Hospital staff said that it wouldn't be long before a department needed equipment or supplies, and the money would be earmarked for that - estimating that it would be decided in the next six weeks.
General manager Joanne Garlick said that they appreciated the efforts of the Sikh community, and extended that to all who attended the games and helped raise money.
"We really appreciate the support of the community towards health ... these events are very warmly received and we're very grateful," she said.
