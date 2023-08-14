Just a single point separates second from fourth in the Group 20 League Tag competition heading into the final round this weekend.
The Blueheelers remain hot on the heels of the rest of the top four after coming away with a resounding win over Yanco-Wamoon.
Neda Amiatu, Dylan Javens and Jordan Payne scored doubles to see Yenda come away with a 54-0 victory over the Hawks.
Leeton held their spot in third after putting on a clinical display against TLU Sharks.
RELATED
Jamie Taylor scored a first-half double before Scarlett Wallace scored twice late in the game to wrap up a 38-4 victory.
Both the Greens and Yenda were able to close to within one point of the Black and Whites after they were only able to come away with a point from their clash with Hay. Jessie Carter crossed for the only try for the Magpies while Ash Penrith answered for the Panthers as the game finished level at 6-all.
West Wyalong continues to be the favourites after they continued their unbeaten season with a 36-12 win over DPC Roosters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.