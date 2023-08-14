Hanwood have once again flexed their muscle once again in the Leonard Cup as they picked up their 13th win of the season in the top of the table clash with Tolland at Hanwood Oval.
The home side started brightly, and if not for a couple of sharp saves from the Tolland keeper, they could have taken an early lead.
With eight minutes remaining in the first half, Serena O'Connor was able to play a ball towards the far post, which looped over the Tolland defenders, and Johane Oberholzer was open on the far post for the tap in for a 1-0 lead at the break.
Five minutes after the break, Hanwood were able to double their lead as Oberholzer was picked out at the far post and then squared it to Airlee Savage for their second.
Savage then turned provider as she sent Beth Piva away, and after breaking away from the defence, Piva was able to knock the ball around the keeper and into the open net.
The roles were reversed just five minutes later as Piva sent Savage through on goal, and after cannoning off the inside of the upright, the ball settled in the net for Savage's second and secured the points with a 4-0 win.
With a few players away watching the World Cup, Hanwood called upon some of the younger players from the second-grade side to step up, and coach Anthony Zuccato was thrilled with their performance.
"That is why we have pushed so hard with our reserve grade girls to try and get them as much game time and bring them up when we can and expose them to the higher level," he said.
"They are stepping up and doing a great job. Serena (O'Connor) and Isabella (Sartor) today and even Nyah (Brown) and Sarah (Culla) did a great job as well."
Keeping your nearest rivals goalless was also something that was pleasing for Zuccato.
"That was a big thing against them," he said.
"They attack well, and if you give them time on the ball, they will run you around. They aren't second for no reason."
Meanwhile, the Madden Shield side came within seven minutes of knocking over the top of the table Tolland side.
Laura Andreazza scored twice, while a goal each to Maree Cirillo and Sophia Zappala had Hanwood leading 4-3 before Tolland scored an equaliser.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
